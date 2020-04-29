Plumas Arts Plans for Future Re-Opening

Plumas News has reported that Plumas Arts is looking planning for the theater's future during this time of venue shutdowns.

Roxanne Vallado, executive of Plumas Arts posted a message on the theatre's Facebook page:

"The fact is, we are uncertain as to when we will be allowed to or when it will be safe to reopen. We figured to be closed for April and May, now even summer seems questionable."

Even though the theatre is closed and events canceled, Valladao is focused on providing art for the county and is working on a website in order to provide virtual art exhibits and more. She is looking into ways to open the Plumas Arts Gallery.

"We probably won't be able to have openings, but people could walk through to view the art," she said.

