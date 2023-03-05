Photos: First Look at HEATHERS at Sutter Street Theatre

Heathers The Musical (High School Edition) is the darkly delicious story of Veronica

Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful

and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get

comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously

handsome new kid J.D.

Check out photos from the Sutter Street Theatre production below!

Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness,

Desperate Housewives) and Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde), Heathers

The Musical (High School Edition) is a hilarious, heartfelt and homicidal new show

based on the greatest teen comedy of all time. "Are you in, or are you out?"

Heathers The Musical (High School Edition)

Book, Music and Lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O'Keefe

Based on the film written by Daniel Waters

Directed by Mark Cornfield

Musical Director Christine Irish

Choreographer Dian Hoel

March 11- April 2

Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm

Rated: PG-13

For tickets, visit: www.SutterStreetTheatre.com