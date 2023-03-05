Photos: First Look at HEATHERS at Sutter Street Theatre
The production runs March 11- April 2.
Heathers The Musical (High School Edition) is the darkly delicious story of Veronica
Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful
and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get
comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls in love with the dangerously
handsome new kid J.D.
Brought to you by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness,
Desperate Housewives) and Laurence O'Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde), Heathers
The Musical (High School Edition) is a hilarious, heartfelt and homicidal new show
based on the greatest teen comedy of all time. "Are you in, or are you out?"
Heathers The Musical (High School Edition)
Book, Music and Lyrics by Kevin Murphy & Laurence O'Keefe
Based on the film written by Daniel Waters
Directed by Mark Cornfield
Musical Director Christine Irish
Choreographer Dian Hoel
March 11- April 2
Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00pm
Rated: PG-13
For tickets, visit: www.SutterStreetTheatre.com
Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz
Abby Lofrano, Summer Allen, Hannah Shaban, Summer Smith
