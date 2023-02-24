Harris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVE

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents exceptional back-to-back musical events: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel on Friday, March 24, and 11-member a cappella sensation, Voctave, on Saturday, March 25.

The popular Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel returns to the Harris Center. American pianist Jeffrey Siegel has been a soloist with the world's great orchestras. A passionate communicator as well as performer, his brilliantly polished concerts-with-commentary combine captivating comments with dynamic performances of piano masterpieces. The concert concludes with a lively Q & A. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining, and instantly accessible introduction to the vast repertoire of the piano and to classical music in general. Seasoned music lovers discover an enriched, more focused listening experience.

On March 24, Mr. Siegel will perform and discuss American Pianistic Treasures - the rarely heard solo piano version of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," the "Maple Leaf Rag" of Scott Joplin, and music of Leonard Bernstein.

Known for its gorgeous performances of Disney and Broadway hits, Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Their previous album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts.

Voctave members have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop, and choral music. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences.

Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove, and American Music Award recipients, including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Voctave's eight albums are digitally available on all platforms.

With multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify, Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine's charts.

Individual tickets range from $21-$47 for Jeffrey Siegel and $51-$81 for Voctave. On sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.