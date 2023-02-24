Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVE

Feb. 24, 2023  

Harris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVE

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents exceptional back-to-back musical events: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel on Friday, March 24, and 11-member a cappella sensation, Voctave, on Saturday, March 25.

The popular Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel returns to the Harris Center. American pianist Jeffrey Siegel has been a soloist with the world's great orchestras. A passionate communicator as well as performer, his brilliantly polished concerts-with-commentary combine captivating comments with dynamic performances of piano masterpieces. The concert concludes with a lively Q & A. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining, and instantly accessible introduction to the vast repertoire of the piano and to classical music in general. Seasoned music lovers discover an enriched, more focused listening experience.

On March 24, Mr. Siegel will perform and discuss American Pianistic Treasures - the rarely heard solo piano version of Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," the "Maple Leaf Rag" of Scott Joplin, and music of Leonard Bernstein.

Known for its gorgeous performances of Disney and Broadway hits, Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Their previous album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts.

Voctave members have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop, and choral music. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences.

Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove, and American Music Award recipients, including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Voctave's eight albums are digitally available on all platforms.

With multiple #1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify, Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine's charts.

Individual tickets range from $21-$47 for Jeffrey Siegel and $51-$81 for Voctave. On sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.




HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March Photo
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March
Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fourth production of the 2022/23 Season: the award-winning play by Will Arbery entitled HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING.
Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire Photo
Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire
After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB Photo
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB
In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB. 
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE FLYING MACHINE: THE STORY OF THE WRIGHT BROTHERS Soars at B Street Theatre
We’ve all heard of the Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur are introduced to us in elementary school as the first to invent the motor-operated airplane; however, there is so much more that we don’t know about these two fascinating individuals who forever changed the way that we travel. Jerry Montoya gives us a history lesson disguised in a delightfully entertaining package with his newest play, The Flying Machine: The Story of the Wright Brothers.

More Hot Stories For You


Harris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVEHarris Center For The Arts Presents Two Exceptional Music Events KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS WITH JEFFREY SIEGEL And VOCTAVE
February 24, 2023

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents exceptional back-to-back musical events: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel on Friday, March 24, and 11-member a cappella sensation, Voctave, on Saturday, March 25.
HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This MarchHEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING Announced At Capital Stage This March
February 24, 2023

Capital Stage continues its 18th season with the fourth production of the 2022/23 Season: the award-winning play by Will Arbery entitled HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING.
Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis Will Retire
February 21, 2023

After devoting his entire career to Broadway Sacramento, President & CEO Richard Lewis, whose father co-founded Broadway At Music Circus more than 70 years ago, has decided to retire.
Jean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LABJean-Michel Basquiat Featured And Area Creatives Share At Collaboration LAB
February 20, 2023

In honor of Black History and National Awareness month, Collaboration LAB will feature the neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, what inspired his art and the continuing relevance of his work, as we also share works from local creatives on February 26 at Tamraloo Studios in Lincoln, CA. Also included will be a drawing for $100 worth of prizes from local businesses of those who register via Eventbrite.com and attend Collaboration LAB. 
City Theatre Presents BEYOND PERSUASION!City Theatre Presents BEYOND PERSUASION!
February 20, 2023

City Theatre presents Beyond Persuasion, newly adapted from Jane Austen's Persuasion, centers on the beloved female lead, Anne Elliot, and features a cast of seventeen characters.
share