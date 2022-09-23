Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Performances run September 30- October 31.

Sep. 23, 2022  
Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes... and all to music.

You don't need to be a fan of Evil Dead to love this show. You don't need to be a fan of horror to love this show. You don't even need to be a fan of musicals to love this show. As long as you like having fun... this show is for you. Plus, it's the only show with a "Splatter Zone" - a section of the audience that gets covered in fake blood. And with this combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects, and really awesome musical numbers, Evil Dead The Musical is unlike any live show you've ever seen.

Make your reservation now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Evil Dead The Musical

Book & Lyrics by George Reinblatt

Music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt

Directed by Mike Jimena

Musical Direction by David Williams

Choreography by Connie Mockenhaupt

September 30- October 31

Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 7:00 PM

Select Mondays and Thursdays at 7:00 PM




