Cirque Du Soleil Takes ALEGRIA Out And About In Sacramento!

Since July 28, Cirque du Soleil has been celebrating its return in Sacramento with the presentation of Alegría, its most iconic touring production. To artistically express the energy exuded by the restart of arts, entertainment, and events following the pandemic, the internationally-acclaimed production partnered with local institutions to stage a unique performance on the grounds of the Sacramento Zoo, Funderland Amusement Park, and the Sacramento History Museum.



A camera crew captured the awe-inspiring performance featuring acrobats of Alegría being tossed into the air under the watch of the Sacramento Zoo giraffes, bending their bodies into intricate positions between rides at Funderland Amusement Park, and spinning hula hoops with Howard The Printer in front of the Sacramento History Museum.



There are only two weeks of performances left of Alegría in Sacramento. The final engagement of Alegría in the United States must end on Sunday, August 28. For show and ticket information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.



First premiered in 1994, Alegría ('joy' in Spanish) has become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows by mesmerizing over 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries in over 19 years of touring. In 2019, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, Alegría was restaged under the Big Top in a whole new light, ensuring that all its components would be as inspiring for today's audiences as they were at the time of the original creation. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.



Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.