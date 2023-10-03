BEST OF BROADWAY – A SARTA CABARET Returns To Parkside Community Church, November 11 For Two Performances

Director Frances Banks will create a new show for the fall and perform it twice in a single day!
It was so much fun we're doing it again! Best of Broadway is the theme for A SARTA CABARET on Saturday, November 11.
You will be enchanted by the legendary Broadway standards that we all know and love, sung by performers of all ages. Director Frances Banks is delighted to create a new show for the fall and perform it twice in a single day!
Performances will be held at Parkside Community Church located at 5700 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento (corner of 35th Ave and South Land Park). There are two performance times – 300pm and 730pm. The show time is approximately 1.5 hours with an intermission. Refreshments will be provided. Plenty of free parking in the lots and on the street. Tickets are now available for purchase at $15/$20.
For more information, please visit Click Here. Purchase your tickets early as this is sure to be a sell-out. This is a fundraiser for SARTA. SARTA is a 501©3 nonprofit theatre arts service organization.
