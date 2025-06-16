A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Sacramento Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sacramento Shakespeare Festival presents A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, from July 5 through July 27. All performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sacramento City College at 3835 Freeport Blvd.

Ticket prices for A Midsummer Night's Dream are $20 General Admission; $15 for Seniors, Veterans/Military Personnel, and Persons with Disabilities; and $10 for Students. Tickets may be purchased online, or in-person one hour before the performance begins.

After an historic run outdoors in Land Park, because of changing climate and increasing summer heat, we moved indoors in 2019 for Shakespeare in Love and Twelfth Night on our Auditorium stage. We were dark in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, we performed Hamlet live in the Art Court Courtyard, and live-streamed our performances to an audience at home; along with zoom productions of three original Shakespeare-inspired plays. In 2022, we did a full production of Romeo and Juliet, and a fully staged reading of another original play. In 2023, we moved into the Art Court Theatre still live and in person with Macbeth, and we sold out. Last year we did Julius Caesar in the Art Court and found that we love the intimacy of the smaller space. So we are still there.

In Shakespeare's most popular comedy, you will meet the demi-gods Oberon and Titania and all their fairies looking to make mischief; four poor lovers chasing each other through the fairy-enchanted woods; and a rag-tag bunch of working class heroes trying to put on a play for the Duke, rehearsing in the woods. What could go wrong?

A Midsummer Night's Dream is directed by Lori Ann DeLappe-Grondin and Christine Nicholson. The Festival's artistic team includes Wiley (Scenic Design), Nicole Sivell (Costume Design), and Isaiah Leeper (Lighting Design).

In this production, all the characters you know and love have been transported to the glittering, fantastic, colorful 1980's, along with some of your favorite music of the time. Set in the world of fantasy-driven Hollywood, The Brat Pack, Indie Pop, and MTV; and with some gracious, golden, glittering gleams; we'll trust you'll have a glorious fun-filled night.

The Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, which is produced by City Theatre at Sacramento City College, strives to provide top quality Shakespeare performances and training to the Sacramento community, utilizing the resources, teachers, and students of the Theatre Department, and including the most experienced and professional artists in the Sacramento area. We produce full-length plays on campus, and shorter versions of Shakespeare's plays that travel to classes and community centers throughout the region. And we host an on-site High School Internship Program.

