Westchester Collaborative Theater Will Host Midwinter Rock To Rap Dance Party Featuring DJ Johnny J

On Saturday, January 25, Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT) will kick off its 10th Anniversary season by inviting the community to shake off the post-holiday blues at a lively Midwinter Dance Party featuring Johnny Jimenez - "DJ Johnny J"- a local Ossining resident and popular live event DJ for several decades. Jimenez will bring samples from his extensive collection of vinyl records as well as a mix of vintage and current recordings: a rock to rap repertoire designed to appeal to all from millennials to baby boomers and beyond! Dancing starts at 7:30 pm at WCT's black box performance space, 23 Water Street in downtown Ossining. Tickets are $20 at the door or available online https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4496719

Cash bar and refreshments. For more information, www.wctheater.org

About Westchester Collaborative Theater:

Westchester Collaborative Theater is a multicultural, cooperative theater company located in Ossining, NY, dedicated to developing new work for the stage and bringing live theater to the community. It is comprised of local playwrights, actors, and directors who employ a lab approach in which new stage works are nurtured through an iterative process of readings, critiques, and rewrites. When work is ready for production, it is presented to the public at its new theater space.





