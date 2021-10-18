The Play Group Theatre to Present IN WONDERLAND

Curiouser and curiouser!

When young Alice wonders herself down a rabbit hole, she meets a whole host of curious characters and learns just how beautifully strange life can be.

Based on the classic novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, this darling new musical by PGT's own Ilana Abusch and James Powers celebrates the imagination of childhood, the art of storytelling, and the confusing joy that is growing up.

Striking the heart and funny bone alike, In Wonderland will delight audiences of all ages!

Tickets Please review our Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>

Performances:

Saturday, December 11 @ 8pm

Sunday, December 12 @ 2pm

Saturday, December 18 @ 8pm

Sunday, December 19 @ 2pm

The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage

One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions

In Wonderland

Music & Lyrics by James Powers

Book by Ilana Abusch

Adapted from the classic novel by Lewis Carroll

Directed by Aiden Dreskin

Music Direction by Eli Gonzalez

Assistant Direction by Rafi Morales

Set Design by Steven Abusch

Costume Design by Jill Abusch

Boxoffice ticket sales are now available. Tickets available online soon.

Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12