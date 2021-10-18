The Play Group Theatre to Present IN WONDERLAND
Striking the heart and funny bone alike, In Wonderland will delight audiences of all ages!
Curiouser and curiouser!
When young Alice wonders herself down a rabbit hole, she meets a whole host of curious characters and learns just how beautifully strange life can be.
Based on the classic novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, this darling new musical by PGT's own Ilana Abusch and James Powers celebrates the imagination of childhood, the art of storytelling, and the confusing joy that is growing up.
Striking the heart and funny bone alike, In Wonderland will delight audiences of all ages!
Tickets Please review our Safety Guidelines prior to ticket purchase >>
Performances:
Saturday, December 11 @ 8pm
Sunday, December 12 @ 2pm
Saturday, December 18 @ 8pm
Sunday, December 19 @ 2pm
The Play Group Theatre - Mainstage
One North Broadway, White Plains, NY Driving directions
In Wonderland
Music & Lyrics by James Powers
Book by Ilana Abusch
Adapted from the classic novel by Lewis Carroll
Directed by Aiden Dreskin
Music Direction by Eli Gonzalez
Assistant Direction by Rafi Morales
Set Design by Steven Abusch
Costume Design by Jill Abusch
Boxoffice ticket sales are now available. Tickets available online soon.
Tickets: $22 regular admission, $18 senior citizen, $18 child under 12