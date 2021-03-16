The Little Theatre Will Reopen Next Month With Updated Guidelines

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a year since The Little Theatre screened a movie indoors to the public. It is now slated to reopen on a Friday through Sunday schedule, starting Friday, April 16.

At this time, only the Little 2-5 and Cafe building will be open. There will be matinees, along with evening shows on Fridays and Saturdays, and matinees only on Sundays.

Read below to get details on your next Little venture, including mask requirements, reduced capacity and assigned seating, online ticketing, and more.

Masks are vital. Please be prepared to have one covering your nose and mouth at all times, except when eating or drinking in your seat.

If you feel sick, stay home. Symptoms to watch out for: fever, sneezing, coughing, & body aches. Refunds are available if you contact the theatre and leave a message before your show time.

Wash your hands! Wash for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Please purchase concessions before being seated to minimize traffic in the lobby.

Be mindful of your surroundings, and respect the space of others

The Little staff thanks you for your patience

Masks: The company requires guests to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. Once you're seated at your assigned seat you may remove your mask ONLY when eating or drinking. The Little will also have separate "no food and drink" screenings - that will require masks to remain on throughout the film - later in spring.

Physical distancing: Please keep at least a six-foot distance between yourself and other patrons in the lobby area, restrooms, and in the auditorium. There will be one cash register open at the end of the concession counter where both ticketing and concessions will be handled. It's highly encouraged to purchase movie tickets online ahead of your arrival at The Little. Please have your confirmation ready (on your phone or printed) to show staff upon entering the building. The greeter will print out your tickets so you may be seated by the usher.

Assigned seats: Seats will be blocked off to ensure proper physical distancing. Upon purchasing a ticket(s) you will select your seat. This is your assigned seat, please DO NOT sit in a seat that is not your designated spot. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged.

Important online ticketing note: The theatre will begin seating guests 30 minutes before the film is scheduled to begin (this allows extra time for additional cleaning). Please keep this 30-minute window in mind. Subsequently, online ticket sales will stop 30 minutes before a movie is scheduled to begin, to ensure double-booking does not occur.

Theater capacity: There will be significantly fewer seats available in each auditorium. The Little will be adhering to state guidelines on theater capacity (25-percent capacity, no more than 50 people).

Air filtration: The Little Theatre has reviewed and upgraded its air filtration systems to comply with the mandatory New York State guidelines.

Sanitization: There will be increased cleanings of theaters, bathrooms, concessions, surface areas, etc. Staff will wear masks at all times, and hand sanitizer will be readily available. Seating will start half an hour before the listed start time to allow for proper cleaning and sanitization. Your patience is appreciated.

"No Food or Drink" Screenings Coming Soon: Later this spring, The Little will host "no food or drink" screenings in addition to its regular shows. According to state regulations, masks must be worn at all times, except while eating or drinking (when you're not eating or drinking put the mask back over your mouth and nose). The idea behind the screenings without food and drink is that the masks will stay on at all times.

Programming: Information on the opening lineup, along with ticket availability, will be coming within the next few weeks.

The Little Cafe will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the same operating hours as the theater. No live music for now, but the theatre will have a full menu of dinner and snack options, plus beer and wine. Spring menu coming soon!

Private Rentals: The Little staff is still deciding on April private screening dates. We'll have a separate post when details are available.

Popcorn Pass: The Little's 90-day Popcorn Pass was introduced in spring 2020 as a celebration of its 90th anniversary. It's a 90-day pass that allows a person access to FREE Little Popcorn during that window. Since a lot has changed since they introduced this feature, they are extending the 90-day window. The Popcorn Pass will now be good through September 30, 2021. Want to get in on the buttery fun? Popcorn Passes are available for purchase through March 21, 2021.

Learn more at https://thelittle.org/blog/little-reopen-april-16-2021-safety-guidelines-and-procedures.