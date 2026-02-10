Monica M. Wemitt to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at Yorktown Stage This February

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Yorktown Stage will present the classic musical comedy Hello, Dolly! running February 28 through March 8. Starring Broadway veteran Monica M. Wemitt as the iconic Dolly Levi, this production promises old-school Broadway glamour, heart, and irresistible charm.

Wemitt brings a truly special connection to the role, having appeared in the legendary 1995 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! starring Carol Channing-playing Ernestina and serving as Channing's cover. Her career highlights include performing with Liza Minnelli in Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall, touring nationally with Beauty and the Beast, and earning the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her turn as Miss Hannigan at the Mac-Haydn Theatre. A Yorktown Stage favorite, Wemitt most recently appeared as Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music and now returns home to step into Dolly's famously fabulous shoes.

Co-starring as Horace Vandergelder is John Saunders, a seasoned leading man with Broadway tour credits including My Fair Lady, Oliver!, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, along with notable regional appearances at Papermill Playhouse and North Shore Music Theatre. Saunders is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Mac-Haydn Theatre, where he has directed over 100 productions, including acclaimed productions of Hello, Dolly!, Ragtime, Sweeney Todd, and Annie.

Rounding out the production is a talented supporting cast of local performers and artists from across the tri-state area, bringing fresh energy, strong voices, and vibrant dancing to this beloved musical. Together, this ensemble celebrates both Broadway-level experience and the richness of regional talent that defines Yorktown Stage.

Overflowing with wit, romance, and unforgettable songs, Hello, Dolly! is a joyous celebration of love, second chances, and the thrill of living out loud-making it a must-see event for audiences of all ages.