Eric Daniel Weiner and Martin Moran Lead The Barrow Group's SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL

The Barrow Group has announced its annual SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL. The festival will play a two-week limited engagement at The Barrow Group (520 8th Avenue, Suite 901). Performances begin Saturday, March 14th, and continue through Sunday, March 29th. Opening Night is Saturday, March 14th (7:30 P.M.). Tickets are $35 ($45 on 3/19 with post-show reception). This festival is not open to review.

The Barrow Group, a New York City theatre company and performing arts training center committed to sharing compelling, relevant stories that build community, inspire empathy, and create a more tolerant, open-minded society, is thrilled to be presenting some of their artists' solo shows jam packed with stories of reinvention and second chances, mother-daughter bonds and artistic legacy, unexpected love, spiritual reckoning, and the resilience that carries us through grief, identity shifts, and the search for belonging in an ever-changing world.

The SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL will feature solo performances, panels, and workshops designed to showcase new voices, explore creative processes, and engage audiences in intimate theatrical experiences. Actors will have the stage to showcase their talent and bring audiences into the world of vulnerable, brave individual storytelling.

The SOLO SHOW FESTIVAL will include the following works:

Thursday, March 19th, 7:30 pm - My Life is A Sonnet: Who Knew?

Writer/Performer Eric Daniel Weiner

Developed with and Directed by Rob McCaskill

Charlie Katz met his true love in a prep school seminar on Shakespeare's sonnets—but he let it slip away. Now a chance encounter has given him new hope. At long last, can he turn his prosaic life into the miracle of poetry?

Eric Daniel Weiner is a six-time Emmy Award nominee and Peabody Award–winning co-creator/producer of Dora the Explorer. Author of numerous children's books, including The Famously Funny Parrot series.

Friday, March 20th, 7:30 pm - Life In Pink

Writer/Performer Sarah Nedwek

A true story about the worst day of Sarah's life-and the sloths and strangers who saved me.

Sarah Nedwek is an Actor/writer whose film work includes collaborations with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Josh Fox and projects featured at Sundance and Tribeca. Creator of multiple solo shows and co-founder of the nonprofit theater company Partly Cloudy People.

Saturday, March 21st, 7:30 pm - A Little Glass of Warmth

Performer Jonathan Lipnick

Writer Joseph Goodrich

Director Ronn Smith

Based on S. N. Behrman's memoirs, A Little Glass of Warmth chronicles the noted playwright's journey from the Orthodox Jewish community of 1900s Worcester, MA, to success during Broadway's golden age.

Jonathan Lipnick is an actor and founding member of The Working Theater with stage credits at The Actor's Studio and Martha's Vineyard Playhouse; film/TV appearances include Netflix and Hulu projects. Also a rabbi and educator.

Sunday, March 22nd, 3:30 pm and Friday, March 27th, 7:30 pm - Other Bodies

Writer/Performer Martin Moran

In his new seventy-minute work in progress, writer-performer Martin Moran takes us on a spiritual quest through the explosive questions of otherness and community ignited by a modern plague.

Martin Moran is an Obie Award-winning writer and performer known for his acclaimed solo works exploring identity, spirituality, and personal history.

Sunday, March 22nd, 7:30 pm - Pretend

Writer/Performer Barbara Garrick

5 Roles that changed my life! A coming out story told with joy and wonder—in my 60's!!

Barbara Garrick is a Film and television actor known for Sleepless in Seattle, One Life to Live, and the Tales of the City series. Creator of the solo show Bluebird of Happiness: A Memoir, developed at The Barrow Group.

Saturday, March 28th, 7:30 pm - Hipster: A Love Story

Writer/Performer K. Lorrel Manning

During one brutal year, Lorrel's body betrays him—crutches become his new normal, independence becomes a myth - until five angels show up and carry him, body, heart, and ego, back to himself.

K. Lorrel Manning is an award-winning writer, director, actor, and musician whose work spans film and theatre. His solo show Lost...Found premiered at The Barrow Group in 2024 and later had a critically acclaimed run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Sunday, March 29th, 3:30 pm - Spirit of a Baton Twirler

Writer/Performer: Jackie Maruschak

Director: Donna Jean Fogel

Our heroine is uprooted from her idyllic childhood home and eventually separated from her mother, her one constant parent. A letter arrives, and her adolescent self is left to confront the ultimate betrayal. How will she move forward? Armed with a baton, David Cassidy, and a whole lot of moxie, she navigates through the confusion of adolescence, the uncertainty of adulthood, and the weight of things left unsaid.

Jackie Maruschak is a writer and solo performer whose work spans Off-Broadway, festivals, film, voiceover, and stand-up. Member of The Barrow Group/FAB, ARTC, New Circle Theatre, and RSPC.

Sunday, March 29th 7:30 pm - Turkish Delight

Writer/Performer Jeannie Zusy

Director: Lee Brock

Istanbul 1953. Three young Americans: a nurse, a news bureau chief, and a former reporter and new mother who carries a secret. Loyalty, patriotism, truth, parenting, grief, deceit, and the resilience of the human spirit. This is an extraordinary love story, the story of how my parents met.

Jeannie Zusy is the novelist of The Frederick Sisters Are Living the Dream (Simon & Schuster/Atria), named a Best Book of the Year by Real Simple. Playwright and performer with work published in McSweeney's and other literary outlets.

Community and Special Events:

Saturday, March 14, 9:00 pm Kickoff Party

Sunday, March 15, 7:30 pm Story Night

Thursday, March 19, 8:30 pm Opening Night Reception

Friday, March 20, 7:00 pm Getting Unstuck Panel with Lisa Lampanelli

Saturday, March 2,1 11:00 am Finding Your Story - Inkling to Idea Workshop

Sunday, March 22, 5:30 pm Directing Solo Shows Panel

Thursday, March 26, 11:00 am Solo Show II Workshop

Sunday, March 29, 5:00 pm Bringing Your Show to Edinburgh Panel