Core Theatre Group Will Present THE SOCK HOP

From the team that brought the Warwick Valley sold-out runs of The Rocky Horror Show and Sweeney Todd, Core Theatre Group is turning back the clock and cranking up the volume with THE SOCK HOP, a high-octane celebration of the rockin’ 1950s—packed with iconic music, irresistible rhythms, and serious retro style. You dig, man?

Slip into your sharpest ’50s threads and Jitterbug, Twist, and Hand Jive the night away to the sounds that defined a generation. Featuring live music from 1950s rock band CICADA ’57 and special guest Erin Crosby, this electrifying event will have audiences dancing through hits by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, The Everly Brothers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Connie Francis, and more.

Feeling a little dance-floor shy? Don’t sweat it, daddy-o—designated and VIP seating will be available, so everyone can soak in the vibes.

With the signature theatrical flair audiences expect from Core Theatre Group, THE SOCK HOP promises three unforgettable performances filled with music, dance, theatre, nostalgia, and community celebration.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, February 6th at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 7th at 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 8th at 2:00 PM

Location:

Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, Pavilion Stage

231 Creamery Pond Rd. Chester, NY 10918

So shine those shoes, tease that hair, and come rock around the clock with CTG - it’s gonna be a gas!