Jazz Forum Arts Reveals Leadership Change as Founders Set to Retire

The Board of Directors of Westchester County's premier nonprofit jazz organization, Jazz Forum Arts (JFA), has announced its first-ever leadership transition. JFA will usher in a new era while honoring over 40 years of artistic excellence. Founder and Executive Director Mark Morganelli and Chief Operating Officer Ellen Prior will retire on July 1, 2026 when Darrian Douglas will be named Executive Director and Clara Winder will be named Chief Operating Officer.

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished over more than four decades, presenting the finest jazz and world music in the New York area," said Morganelli. "I'm thrilled that we're passing the baton to Darrian Douglas and Clara Winder to lead our team and organization as Jazz Forum Arts embarks on this new and exciting chapter."

Morganelli has been a major presence in the New York City and regional jazz scene since 1979, when he opened his first Jazz Forum loft club in Greenwich Village. He has continued to present the finest jazz performances over the ensuing 47 years. Ellen Prior, Morganelli's wife, has been a presence at JFA events since its earliest days, and formally joined the leadership team in 2015. Since then, she has supported Morganelli as the connective force of the organization, shaping its operations, cultivating its welcoming culture and curating the contemporary art exhibits in the club. JFA now hosts more than 300 performances annually at the Jazz Forum club in Tarrytown, and presents 32 annual free outdoor summer concerts and award-winning education programs serving children, teens, and families across Westchester County.

"This transition is about continuity and growth, not disruption," said Prior. "Clara and Darrian represent the future of Jazz Forum Arts. They understand our mission deeply, lead with integrity, and are ready to build on what we've created while taking the organization to new heights and exciting places. We are lucky to have a Board of Directors that fully supports this huge step forward."

Darrian Douglas, an accomplished jazz drummer, educator, and arts leader, has served as Director of Programs for Jazz Forum Arts since July 2025. In his role as Executive Director, Douglas will assume responsibility for artistic vision, educational initiatives, fundraising, and overall organizational leadership. He will also be responsible for all artist bookings and overseeing Jazz Forum's renowned outdoor summer concert series.

Douglas brings a unique perspective with a background spanning international performance, education, and community-based program development. Prior to joining JFA, Douglas served as Executive Director and Co-Founder of Second Line Arts Collective in New Orleans, where he helped build community-centered education programs and sustainable pathways for young musicians. He has also been a working jazz drummer for 20 years, including five years with Ellis Marsalis and 13 years with Bria Skonberg. Since joining JFA, he has focused on listening, learning, and building relationships across the organization while laying the groundwork for future growth and continuing JFA's artistic and educational mission.

"Every person who experiences Jazz Forum Arts, whether that's in the club, at our summer concerts, or in a school, leaves feeling the warmth and love that Mark and Ellen have built into the foundation of our culture," said Douglas. I'm honored to step into this role to build on the legacy of positivity and care and bring even more people into this community through the music we call jazz.

Clara Winder, currently Marketing Director and a core member of the JFA team for nearly a decade, will become Chief Operating Officer in July 2026, overseeing the Jazz Forum club operations, marketing, audience development, and internal systems that support the organization's continued growth.

Since 2017, Winder has played a key role in shaping the organization's public identity, expanding audiences for the club and outdoor concerts, and engaging the community of music lovers and curious families. Clara grew up in Dobbs Ferry and has been an essential partner with Mark and Ellen in building JFA's profile, community engagement and successful programming. Her expanded role will ensure consistency in vision, messaging, and operations through the transition.

"Jazz Forum Arts is built on relationships," said Winder. "Listening is at the heart of how we work here. I know the voices of our staff, our artists and our patrons, and I care deeply about this community. My goal is to support the people who make this place feel like home, while strengthening the programs and systems that allow Jazz Forum Arts to thrive for generations to come."

Morganelli and Prior will remain closely involved during and after the transition period, providing guidance, institutional knowledge, and support as JFA enters its next chapter. Morganelli will then focus on performing as a jazz trumpeter with his group and publishing his memoir, My Jazz Life. Prior will join the JFA Board in 2027.

With its strong financial foundation, growing audiences and clear long-term vision, Jazz Forum Arts will continue serving as a cultural cornerstone in Westchester County and beyond.

For more information, visit www.jazzforumarts.org.