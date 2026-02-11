New Rochelle Opera to Hold Chorus Auditions for NABUCCO Concert in 2026

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Rochelle Opera, under the musical direction of Maestro Jason Tramm, announces chorus auditions for its upcoming concert performances of Giuseppe Verdi's, Nabucco, featuring professional soloists and orchestra. Performances will take place on Friday, May 15 and Sunday, May 17, 2026, at The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, New York.

Chorus auditions will be held at Asbury Crestwood United Methodist Church, located at 167 Scarsdale Road, Tuckahoe, NY, on the following dates:

Saturday, February 28, 2026: 1:00-5:00 PM

Sunday, March 1, 2026: 2:00-5:00 PM

Previous members of the New Rochelle Opera Chorus are not required to audition.

Premiered in 1842, Verdi's Nabucco marked the composer's first great success and remains one of his most stirring and dramatic works. Best known for the iconic chorus "Va, pensiero," the opera tells a powerful story of exile, faith, and liberation, with the chorus playing a central and emotionally resonant role throughout the score.

Founded in 1985, New Rochelle Opera has earned a long-standing reputation for musical excellence and innovative programming. The company presents opera and concert works that highlight both established repertoire and lesser-known gems, and is especially known for its strong commitment to community engagement and for providing performance opportunities to professional and emerging artists from the region and beyond.

Maestro Jason Tramm has served as Artistic Director and Conductor of New Rochelle Opera for over two decades and is widely recognized for his dynamic leadership and deep connection to the operatic tradition. He is the newly appointed Artistic and General Director of New Rochelle Opera.

"This production of Nabucco represents a powerful rebirth for New Rochelle Opera," said Maestro Jason Tramm. "As we enter a new chapter for the company, we are reaffirming our commitment to artistic excellence, community engagement, and meaningful storytelling through music. The chorus lies at the heart of this opera, and we are excited to welcome both returning and new voices as we rebuild and re-energize this great institution."

Singers with choral experience and a passion for operatic repertoire are encouraged to audition and be part of this exciting concert presentation of Verdi's Nabucco.

To sign up for an audition, or for more information, please visit:

Nabucco Chorus Information / Google Form