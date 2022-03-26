Skylight Run Productions to Host Benefit Concert for Ukraine

SING FOR UKRAINE, a benefit concert, takes place live From Skylight Run on Friday, April 29th, 7:30 PM ED. In dark times we come together. Ukraine needs our help. We want to do our part. All of us at Skylight Run Productions offer our heartfelt music to shift your mood and lift your spirits. Let this group of original Broadway Stars alter your state of mind and help Ukraine at the same time. All profits will be donated to International Rescue Committee, a trusted, effective organization with infrastructure in place providing shelter, first aid and protective kits, food, medicine, and other aid to Ukrainians. The first $1,000 of ticket sales before April 30, will be matched with an equal contribution. The program will continue to be available. TICKETS

The concert will star Carole Demas, Ilene Kristen, Sarah Rice, and James Canning.

With a set-list of powerful, fun, sentimental and melodious songs, these very special Broadway Stars invite you and your lover, friends, husband, wife, partner, mom, dad, brother, sister, aunt, health worker, co-workers, heck just invite your entire cell-phone contact list and share the hope and help.

Live From Skylight Run "SING FOR UKRAINE" tickets start at $10. Enjoy the concert via the high-definition cameras and superb sound.

ABOUT THE CAST:

CAROLE DEMAS: Unstoppable throughout her 60+ year career as a Broadway performer, TV actor and celebrity, cabaret/concert singer and events speaker. Her growing audiences return each month to enjoy Live From Skylight Run virtual concerts, remembering her as a beloved co-star of TV's most successful regional show for children, THE MAGIC GARDEN, her creation of the seminal role of Sandy in Broadway's original GREASE, Genevieve in the world debut of Stephen Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE and her major Off-Broadway and TV Guest Star roles (among them, Kojak, Mannix, Barnaby Jones, Man From Atlantis, Fantastic Journey, Route 66, Blue Bloods, Edge of Night, As The World Turns, others). Off-Broadway she created the ingenue lead in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN, and Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION and played Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS for 2 years, also leading roles in Jones/Schmidt Portfolio productions as well as Stock, Regional Theater, film, Concerts, Cabaret and hundreds of commercials. In 2019, she and Sarah Rice created their tribute to Jones and Schmidt, THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE, winning a Bistro Award. Carole has been performing for decades on stages far and wide and lately, from her own home studio just north of NYC. Her loyal following spends a delightful, memorable hour, comfortable in their own homes, while joining Carole in hers.

More at: www.caroledemas.com

SARAH RICE: Created the role of Johanna in SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET on Broadway for which she won a Theatre World Award. She originated the role of Marianne in a musical adaptation of THE MISER called HANG ON TO YOUR RIBBONS, off-off Broadway. At age 18 she became one of THE FANTASTICKS youngest Luisa's in the show's long-run history. She continued in the role off and on for over two years. She played Anne in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Cunegonde in CANDIDE, at the Guthrie, Miranda in THE TEMPEST, Zan in REGINA, Gretel in HANSEL AND GRETEL and Liesl in THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Sarah went on to play leading roles in numerous operas and operettas around the world. She received a 2010 Bistro Award and 2011 MAC AWARD, Female Vocalist, for her critically acclaimed solo cabaret debut, SARAH RICE sings SCREEN GEMS, Songs of Old Hollywood, and in 2019, with Carole Demas, won another Bistro Award for their tribute to Jones and Schmidt. Sarah is one of very few select musicians who play the theremin, an extremely difficult electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist.

ILENE KRISTEN: made her Broadway debut as a dancer in "Henry, Sweet Henry". She originated the role of Patty Simcox in GREASE and portrayed the infamous Leona Helmsley in MAYOR. Ilene is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Delia Ryan on RYAN'S HOPE, and her ten-year stint as the gambling, beer-guzzling and always-inappropriate hairdresser Roxy Balsom on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress. Ilene portrayed the Brooklynite waitress Norma Gilpin on LOVING , wannabe socialite Madeleine Thompson on ANOTHER WORLD and reprised the role of Delia Ryan in a character crossover on GENERAL HOSPITAL for two years. Night time TV sightings include DECEPTION, UNFORGETTABLE, HBO's SHOW ME A HERO, LAW AND ORDER, LAW AND ORDER: SVU, THE GOOD POLICEMAN, THIRD WATCH, THE SOPRANOS, FAMILY, and THE BLACK DONNELLYS. Along with Morgan Fairchild, Ilene appeared in the pilot MELANGE playing bartender Dolly Faye and Stella in the film BLEEKER. Ilene has acted extensively Off and Off-Off Broadway and has been a member of The Ensemble Studio since 1984. Her album of original songs "I'm Not Done With U Yet" is available on Amazon and iTunes. http://www.ilenekristen.net/

JAMES CANNING: made his professional acting debut as one of the original cast members of the hit Broadway musical GREASE. His film credits include THE FOG, THE BOYS IN COMPANY C, and ELVIS. In addition, He has appeared on television in episodes of M*A*S*H*, LAW & ORDER and numerous other shows. In recent years, he has been an educator, teaching Latin and history in private schools and working with disadvantaged students in college prep programs.

IAN HERMAN-Music Director: Ian is an award-winning Musical Director, pianist, and composer. His career spans decades of working in the theater community including Broadway shows, Off-Broadway Shows concerts and cabaret work. In 1999 he was honored to receive the prestigious Backstage Bistro Award for Best Music Director. He has worked with such luminary artists as Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Carole Demas, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Dawn Derow, Angela LaGreca, Carole J. Bufford, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. Broadway credits include JELLY'S LAST JAM, The Who's TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason and SWING, for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements.