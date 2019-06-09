SPRING AWAKENING Comes to The Winery

Jun. 9, 2019  

On June 11 and June 13, young local artists will be presenting a limited run of Spring Awakening, directed by Broadway-bound actor Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill, The Other Josh Cohen), at The Winery at St. George, Mohegan Lake, NY.

The production is music directed by Eliah Heifetz (Composer, Dust Can't Kill Me, Wildwood) and choreographed by Liz Tancredi Gillam. The creative team also includes Keith Paul Medelis (Upstream Artist's Collective) and Mike Magliocca.

Performing in the production are: Jack Armstrong, Amanda Shuttleworth, Carey Cannata, Dominique Altomari, Dan Barry, Bash Basciano, Ty Altomari, Jeremy Palladino, Troy Sweet, Maddie Eckhardt, Anna Spendley, Liz Tancredi, Nicole Carlyle, Kayla Hartney, Haley Napier, Olivia Scaperotti, Ashley Vescio and Julia Wilder.

Performances will be The Winery of St. George, 1715 East Main Street, Mohegan Lake, NY. Spring Awakening is produced by Star 2B Performing Arts.

For more information, visit www.star2bperformingarts.com



