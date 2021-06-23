MORE BEAUTIFUL by Craig Lucas to be Presented by Putnam Theatre Alliance

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

More Beautiful, the new play Craig Lucas will be presented by Putnam Theatre Alliance and directed by Alice Jankell. They are pairing this with Sherwood Anderson's 1940 play, Above Suspicion, directed by Donald Kimmel.

Original music by Lisa Gutkin, of the Grammy winning Klezmatics.

The highly produced filmed readings stream this week, June 24th-27th, and the program runs about an hour. You can watch anytime during those 4 days.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/above-suspicion-and-more-beautiful-tickets-154607363787


