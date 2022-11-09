Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra Holds Auditions On December 13

Students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to be a part of one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States!

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will hold auditions for strings, oboe, bassoon, horn and trumpet players for the 2022-2023 Spring Season of the School's Festival Orchestra on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 7:00-10:00 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, NY.

Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with musicians from the New York Philharmonic. Students not yet in high school but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity may also audition.

For information about audition requirements and to reserve an audition time, visit www.hbms.org or contact the Orchestra's Manager, Mark Kushnir at festivalorchestra@hbms.org.

Students and their parents are invited to attend a Youth Orchestras Virtual Open House, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 4:00 pm on Zoom where they can learn about the School's four-tiered orchestral program and how to prepare for auditions for the Festival Orchestra. Visit www.hbms.org to RSVP and receive the Zoom link.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

