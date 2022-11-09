Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra Holds Auditions On December 13

Auditions for strings, oboe, bassoon, horn and trumpet to be held December 13, 2022.

Nov. 09, 2022  

Students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to be a part of one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States!

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will hold auditions for strings, oboe, bassoon, horn and trumpet players for the 2022-2023 Spring Season of the School's Festival Orchestra on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 7:00-10:00 pm, at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, NY.

Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with musicians from the New York Philharmonic. Students not yet in high school but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity may also audition.

For information about audition requirements and to reserve an audition time, visit www.hbms.org or contact the Orchestra's Manager, Mark Kushnir at festivalorchestra@hbms.org.

Students and their parents are invited to attend a Youth Orchestras Virtual Open House, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 4:00 pm on Zoom where they can learn about the School's four-tiered orchestral program and how to prepare for auditions for the Festival Orchestra. Visit www.hbms.org to RSVP and receive the Zoom link.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts.



Professional Actors Will Direct Eastchesters Fall Comedy MIDSUMMER/JERSEY Photo
Professional Actors Will Direct Eastchester's Fall Comedy MIDSUMMER/JERSEY
The Eastchester High School Players Club is gearing up to perform their Fall Comedy, Ken Ludwig's Midsummer/Jersey, on 11/18 + 11/19 at EHS.
THE CAKE Opens At Elmwood Playhouse This Week Photo
THE CAKE Opens At Elmwood Playhouse This Week
Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack, NY presents the second show of its 75th season, The Cake, written by Emmy-nominated writer Bekah Brunstetter (“This is Us,” “American Gods”) and directed by Melinda Pinto.
The Falcon Welcomes Frances Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Marlboro, NY Photo
The Falcon Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Back to Marlboro, NY
French-Algerian guitar master Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him to the stage of The Falcon Music Club & Restaurant in Marlboro, NY on Friday evening, November 4th.
Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11 Photo
Arc Stages To Present SHE LOVES ME Beginning November 11
Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage presents She Loves Me. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.

