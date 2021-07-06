Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hoff-Barthelson to Host Festival Orchestra Audition Information, July 22

Auditions for Clarinet, Bassoon, Trumpet, Timpani, and Strings to be held September 2, 2021.

Jul. 6, 2021  

Students in grades 9 through 12 are invited to be a part of one of the finest high school orchestras in the United States!

Join Festival Orchestra Music Director Jun Nakabayashi and HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 7:30 - 8:30 pm for an online information session about plans for the 2021-2022 Festival Orchestra Season addressing the audition process, repertoire, performances, standards of excellence, and special precautions to ensure safety during rehearsals and performances. Visit www.hbms.org for more information and to RSVP to receive a Zoom link.

Hoff-Barthelson's Festival Orchestra is a full symphonic orchestra for high school students at the highest level of technical ability and musical artistry. Under the direction of Jun Nakabayashi, the Festival Orchestra performs three concerts annually; two are with guest artists of international stature. The Orchestra meets on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 - 9:30 pm. Members of the Orchestra participate in sectional coachings with members of the New York Philharmonic. Students not yet in high school but who demonstrate exceptional ability and maturity may also audition.

Audition Information:

Auditions for clarinet, bassoon, trumpet, timpani, and string players will be held online on Thursday, September 2, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm.

For information about audition requirements, visit www.hbms.org or contact the Orchestra's Manager, Mark Kushnir at festivalorchestra@hbms.org.


