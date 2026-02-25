John Patrick Shanley’s THE PUSHOVER to Have World Premiere at Chain Theatre

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chain Theatre will present the world premiere of THE PUSHOVER by John Patrick Shanley. Directed by Kirk Gostkowski, the production will play a four-week limited engagement at Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street.

Performances begin Friday, April 3, and continue through Sunday, April 26. Opening night is set for Monday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Shanley, the Academy Award, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter, returns to the New York stage with a new drama centered on three women and the volatile forces that bind and divide them.

Tickets range from $45–$89 and are available at the Chain Theatre box office and online.