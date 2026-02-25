My Shows
John Patrick Shanley’s THE PUSHOVER to Have World Premiere at Chain Theatre

Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner returns with new drama directed by Kirk Gostkowski.

Chain Theatre will present the world premiere of THE PUSHOVER by John Patrick Shanley. Directed by Kirk Gostkowski, the production will play a four-week limited engagement at Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th Street.

Performances begin Friday, April 3, and continue through Sunday, April 26. Opening night is set for Monday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Shanley, the Academy Award, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter, returns to the New York stage with a new drama centered on three women and the volatile forces that bind and divide them.

Tickets range from $45–$89 and are available at the Chain Theatre box office and online.





