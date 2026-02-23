Lillias White Will Perform Concert to Kick Off Core Theatre Group's 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lillias White is set to kick off Core Theatre Group's upcoming 2026 season with a special concert performance on March 16. She will be joined by Dennis Stowe. The concert is on March 16, 2026, from 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM at Forge 28 Studios, 28 Church St, Warwick, NY.

Lillias White is a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for her performance in The Life. She has appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Fela! (Tony Award nomination), Chicago, and most recently, Hadestown.

Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include the musical Black No More in Winter 2022, The Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times for which she won the Obie Award, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (directed by Phylicia Rashad) for which she won the NAACP Award, and the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific which was also broadcast on PBS’ “Great Performances.”

She received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards in “Sesame Street” and is beloved by audiences for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney’s animated feature Hercules. Her most recent television appearances include the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series “The Get Down,” as well as “Russian Doll” and “Search Party.” She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! is available now.