Elmwood Playhouse Elmwood Playhouse Reopens With BORN YESTERDAY

Elmwood Playhouse will be presenting "Born Yesterday," written by Garson Kanin, directed by Melinda Pinto. This topical play centers around corrupt rich junk dealer Harry Brock, who brings his showgirl mistress Billie Dawn to Washington, D.C. Brock. He then hires journalist Paul Verrall to educate and refine her. She realizes how corrupt Harry is and begins interfering with his plans of helping his business ventures by bribing a congressman.

The play marks the return of a main stage production to the Elmwood stage since being forced to shut its doors in 2020 due to COVID concerns. Sadly, one of the cast members passed away during the COVID-19 shutdown and Brian Allen King is replacing him as the character of Jim Devey. "It was with great sadness that I needed to replace our cast member and dear friend, Scott Nangle," says Melinda Pinto, the show's director. Pinto adds "As a result of the casting changes, there have been adjustments in intention and movement for many of the actors."

In addition, actor Seth Kaplan steps into the role of Paul Verrall, replacing another actor. "The actors already spent months rehearsing together as a cast. I felt like I was stepping into a well-oiled machine," says Kaplan. "They all welcomed me with open arms and helped make my transition into the production as seamless as possible."

The show features Nina LoIacono, Andrew Lionetti, Seth Kaplan, Brian Allen King, Tom Lambrix, Maureen Lambrix, Anthony Bragaglia, Sam Negin, Rich Ciero, Rose Gordon, and Brenda McCormac.

"Born Yesterday" runs September 10th through October 2nd Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with an additional Thursday night performance on September 30th at 8pm. Until further notice, all ticketholders must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the entrance to the theater. Unvaccinated adults will not be allowed in the theater; unvaccinated children under 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated parent or guardian. Masks are to be worn in all areas of the Playhouse, including when seated.

Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.