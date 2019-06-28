DAVID DEAL BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE Returns To Dixon Place

"David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One Man Show" (which played to sold-out houses for 18 months in Los Angeles and did so again during its 3-show workshop at New York's Dixon Place in March, 2019) will return to Dixon Place for three additional performances (Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 20th at 9:30 PM and Saturday, July 27th at 9:30 PM) . The show is directed by Guy Stroman and produced by Alison Preece.

All shows will be at the Dixon Place Theatre in New York City. The show will be presented as part of the Hot! Festival, Dixon Place's annual month-long festival of LGBTQ theatre. To buy tickets or for more information, dates and lineup information please visit DixonPlace.org

"David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show" premiered at the Comedy Central Stage in Hollywood, before moving to L.A.'s Rogue Machine where it played two sold out engagements. It subsequently continued its record, selling out all performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Los Angeles Times called the show, "Hysterical." John Rabe of SoCal Public Radio called it "Hilarious...a tour de force." KABC-TV Entertainment News said "Bottrell holds nothing back." The running time of the show is 75 minutes. The performance contains some adult content. The show is billed as 75 minutes of true love stories from Bottrell's life; starting at age 5 up to the present.





