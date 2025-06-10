BWW Q&A: Joe Brancato on Reviving MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET and Penguin Rep's 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penguin Rep Theatre kicks off its 48th season in Stony Point, New York, with the return of Miracle on South Division Street, a play originally developed and directed by founding Artistic Director Joe Brancato. This 2025 production reunites Brancato with Tom Dudzick’s heartfelt comedy about family, faith, and long-held secrets. Broadway veteran Liz McCartney stars as Clara Nowak, heading a cast that includes returning Penguin performers and newcomers alike.

As Penguin launches its season, Brancato spoke about revisiting Miracle, the upcoming works in the 2025 lineup, and the company’s expansion as a resident co-op company at 59E59 Theatres in Manhattan.

What is it like reviving Miracle on South Division Street 16 years after developing and directing the original production?

Since directing the original production of the play 16 years ago, I find that re-addressing it is a total joy. Times might have changed and we along with them, but hopefully we've gained greater insight in the meantime.

How do you feel this play resonates with audiences today, 16 years after its original production?

We decided to revive Miracle precisely because I feel the time is right. Many of us are seeking some meaning to the world we find ourselves in today, whether it is through meeting new friendly and unforgettable characters, or re-discovering faith and hope. Tom Dudzick's play delivers that!

Can you talk about your process and approach to directing Miracle on South Division Street?

Opening my mind and heart to this fresh, exciting cast and seeing what they each bring to the table is a thrill. Whether it's a young actor gearing up for a life in the theatre or a Broadway pro like Liz McCartney, the rehearsal hall has been pure heaven.

What do you hope audiences take away from Miracle on South Division Street?

I hope that audiences will laugh and identify with the Nowak family dynamics. "Kitchen sink" plays meet us halfway since we all can relate no matter our particular family's cultural background. I think the ultimate unveiling of heart and love that the play reveals will have audiences smiling all the way home.

How has your role as Artistic Director at Penguin Rep Theatre influenced your approach to directing this play?

Yes, as artistic director I have a responsibility to my board and, more importantly, to my audience. Keeping an overview of the entire season, delivering a balance and a surprise element is key. Each event must be a fresh look at life in a unique way.

How does Miracle on South Division Street reflect the type of work you aim to produce at Penguin Rep Theatre?

Survival of the human spirit as we face challenges is a central theme in Penguin Rep's overall vision. Each show this season delivers this in very different ways, from Miracle, to Son of Zeus by Jimmy Georgiades, Castling by Anthony T. Goss, and John J. Wooten's exploration of AI in the premiere of Flawless.

What are some highlights of the upcoming 2025 season in Stony Point?

Each of our four productions this season reflects the resilience of the human spirit. Audiences will see works that are both timely and inventive—from heartfelt comedy to original drama with a touch of sci-fi.

How have you kept a small professional theatre alive for more than 45 years?

By constantly reinventing, by being artist-focused and audience-responsive. We've built relationships that span decades—with artists, supporters, and our community. That foundation has helped us weather change.

Penguin just became a resident co-op company at 59E59 Theatres. What's coming next in the city?

We’re excited about deepening our presence in New York City. As part of our new status at 59E59, we’ll be bringing more productions that reflect Penguin’s spirit—intimate, character-driven, and resonant stories—starting with plans already underway for 2025 and 2026.

For more about Penguin Rep Theatre and the 2025 season, visit www.penguinrep.org.

