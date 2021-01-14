Theatre By the Sea's 2021 Season Remains Uncertain Amidst the Health Crisis

Theatre By the Sea's 2021 season is still uncertain as the health crisis continues, The Independent reports.

Theater owner Bill Hanney says that the vaccine needs to be available to the general public needs by May so people feel safe returning to an indoor venue in late spring or early summer. In addition, he says that the social distancing rules need to be eased in order to reopen.

"I cannot operate the theater on half its capacity. I need to be able to open with the potential to fill the 500 seats in the theater," he said.

Like many other arts venues, Hanney canceled the entire 2020 season of shows at Theatre By The Sea in April 2020.

"So, although all of our productions have been cast, our sets and costumes have been created, and we are ready to go, it is unclear when the stay-at-home order will be lifted and organizations relying on large numbers of people will be allowed to reopen," he said when making the announcement.

This year, the lineup is set to include Mamma Mia!, Million Dollar Quartet, Funny Girl, Footloose, and Kinky Boots, but these are subject to change.

"There is one thing I can promise. This theater will reopen again. I have a commitment to this theater; I adore this theater," he said.

