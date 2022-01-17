The Granite Theatre Announces Erin Sousa-Stanley as New Artistic Director

The Granite Theatre has announced the hiring of their new artistic director Erin Sousa-Stanley. Erin brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and is passionate about becoming a leader in the community of Westerly. Erin will lead The Granite with an emphasis on production quality, community growth and professionalism. Erin cannot wait to launch a ground breaking season and cultivate new relationships with local artists, businesses, and community members. She pledges to create an inclusive supportive home for all artists seeking to create live theatre. The Granite believes that this is a pinnacle turning point for the theatre and that Erin's progressive vision will lead the theatre into a new era. Read more about Erin below.

An accomplished performer, Erin has performed all over the United States, from regional and professional theaters, to off-Broadway NYC. She was seen on NBC's hit show "You're the One That We Want" making her quest for Broadway. Erin is also a recipient of a CT Critics' Circle Award.She attended the Boston Conservatory of Music and graduated from the National Theater Institute where she studied in Stratford, England. Erin has performed in, directed, choreographed and produced over 100 productions statewide. She has received many awards for her role in arts education and service to the community. She is the recipient of the prestigious Sondheim Award for directing and nominated for the Tony Award in Arts Education. Additional credits include working as an artistic consultant on Wally Lamb's movie Wishin' and Hopin'. She is the founder of East Lyme Regional Theater and has directed the award winning Stonington High School theater program for 20 years. Erin is the proud wife of Stonington High School's Music Director and Conductor, Chris Stanley, and the mother of three budding stars, Lucas, Spencer and Scarlett.