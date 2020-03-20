The Gamm Cancels Remainder Of Season

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) announces that it will cancel all remaining performances of its 2019-2020 season. This includes the formerly suspended run of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins and the run of Amy Herzog's Mary Jane, which was to follow.

Artistic Director Tony Estrella, Managing Director Amy Gravell, and the theater's board of directors reached this difficult decision with the safety and well-being of The Gamm's employees, artists, and the public in mind, and based on the recommendations and policies of local and federal officials surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Estrella said he hopes to revive The Gamm's critically acclaimed production of Assassins in the summer, and produce Mary Jane during the run of the theater's recently announced 2020-21 season. Ticket holders for canceled performances are being contacted by the box office.

Spring Gamm Studio classes will be held online. As of today, Gamm Summer Intensive (GSI), Gamm Summer Intensive Jr. (GSI Jr.), and Gamm Summer Youth camps will go on as planned.





