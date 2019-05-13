RISE Presents New Adaptation of THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, one of the Ocean State's premier community theater companies, is thrilled to announce a brand new adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, written and directed by Gordon R. Dell.

The mysterious Count of Monte Cristo has arrived in Paris. Eccentric, aloof, and extremely wealthy, he fascinates the elite of the city even as he begins his elaborate plans to destroy the lives of the men who wronged him twenty-three years prior. As fortunes crumble and reputations are ruined, he rejoices in his revenge - but at what cost?

Dell's adaptation focuses on an often-overlooked theme from the original novel: the healing power of forgiveness. This topical production also emphasizes themes relevant to the feminist and LGBTQ+ communities. A truly contemporary view of a timeless classic!

Now in our 13th season, Rhode Island Stage Ensemble is one of the preeminent theater companies of northern Rhode Island. Based in Woonsocket's historic Morning Star Masonic Lodge, RISE's mission is to provide quality, affordable theater performances and high-caliber education programs for children, youth, and adults.

Tickets available at the door or in advance at www.ristage.org





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You