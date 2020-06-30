Providence Art Club to Host Theatre Scenic Art Lecture With Richard Ventre

The Scenic Artist, whether in the theatre, motion pictures, television, or any visual media, is the one who materializes the set designer's ideas into the reality the viewer sees on stage or the screens of any size.

The art and craft of the Scenic Artist can encompass every aspect of visual interpretation. It calls for an understanding of the drawn and painted form, sculpture, mixed mediums of all sorts, lettering, broad theatrical brushwork, exacting cinematic detail, et al, etc, and literally whatever. It is an expansive skillset that is not required anywhere else.

Behind The Scenes will give the members and guests of the Providence Art Club a backstage tour of the how, the where, and the why of painted scenery. This visual and anecdotal tour of the theatre, motion picture sound stage, and Metropolitan Opera will enhance the member/artist as viewer and perhaps inspire a further exploration of their chosen medium.

Richard Ventre formed a five decade career as a professional Scenic Artist working out of New York that began in the theatre. As a Chargeman Scenic Artist on more than fifty major motion pictures his work includes the Emmy Award winning DEATH OF A SALESMAN (1985), and the Academy Award winning SLEEPY HOLLOW (1999) as well as other popular films like GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (1992) and YOU'VE GOT MAIL (1998). Ventre completed his career painting for the Metropolitan Opera. He now is a studio artist focused on his own work, which combines photography and painted models to form dramatic narratives.

How to Register:

Providence Art Club members can register using this quick sign up form.

Non-members must sign up utilizing their convenient EventBrite page found here.

