PPAC Announces Sensory-Friendly Programming For Its 2019/2020 Season

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), announces that the Theatre will offer sensory-friendly performances for the 2019/2020 Season. The first sensory-friendly performance will be THE ACROBATS OF CIRQUE-TACULAR, on Sunday, November 24 at 3P. This is a FREE performance for everyone to enjoy!



"We are pleased to offer this NEW performance option for our patrons," Singleton said. "A sensory-friendly performance makes live theatre more welcoming for our guests with sensory needs and their families."



PPAC is pleased to be working in partnership with The Autism Project on its sensory-friendly programming for the 2019/2020 Season. The Autism Project will provide sensitivity training to front of house staff and will also have trained staff on hand during sensory-friendly performance to support guests.



"The Autism Project is looking forward to partnering with the Providence Performing Arts Center to create a sensory-friendly environment that supports our families in the community," said Joanne Quinn, Executive Director of The Autism Project. "The Arts are an important part of our life experience and we are excited to see PPAC working to make sure their venue and shows are welcoming to all."



Dana Brazil, PPAC's Director of Education, said, "We are looking forward to working with The Autism Project on our upcoming sensory-friendly performances. Their partnership will help us provide the best possible experience for our guests with sensory needs."



At a sensory-friendly performance, modifications include:

Lower sound and light levels; all strobe lights are removed from the production.



House lights are kept at a low level throughout the performance.



Standing and movement spaces are available in the theatre for the production's duration.



Designated quiet area with skilled staff from The Autism Project will be available in the Lobby.



From New York City, THE ACROBATS OF CIRQUE-TACULAR is fun for the entire family, and features a talented troupe of acrobats, aerialists, and circus specialty artists. The world-record holding ACROBATS OF CIRQUE-TACULAR have been seen in over 70 countries and have appeared in front of countless live audiences. To learn more about CIRQUE-TACULAR, please watch the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29teYt0vdBg&feature=youtu.be



Tad Emptage, producer of Cirque-tacular Entertainment, said, "This performance will be specifically adapted to be sensory-friendly, and audience members of all abilities are welcome to attend this performance. This is a show for the whole community to experience, together!"



Individuals who are interested in attending CIRQUE-TACULAR are invited to sign-up via Google Form at http://bit.ly/2HCchGK



PPAC will also host a sensory-friendly performance of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL on Saturday, December 21 at 11A. Please refer to a separate press release on additional show details and ticketing information for Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL.



Sensory-friendly performances are part of the PPAC's initiative to make theatre accessible and welcoming to all audiences. Sign Interpretation, Open Caption, and Visual Description Services are available upon request. For more information on the Theatre's Accessibility Services, please visit ppacri.org/visit/accessibility





