NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Comes to Wilbury Theatre Group in May

Wilbury Theatre Group presents Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace, from the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy (Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, Three Pianos and Ghost Quartet). The production runs May 26 - June 19, 2022. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can and are available at thewilburygroup.org.

Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (New York Times) brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (New York Times) of romance and passion.

Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancée Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

The Great Comet boasts a groundbreaking score that mixes rock, pop, soul, folk and electronic dance music with classic Broadway. Following a critically-exalted premiere at Ars Nova in New York, a subsequent Off-Broadway transfer, and an acclaimed run on Broadway, this Tony Award-winning musical expands the possibilities for the genre with its daring score and bold storytelling.

"It's been a long two years since Wilbury Theatre Group has produced a musical," said Josh Short, Wilbury's Artistic Director, "and to return to the form with this musical, one that pushes the boundaries of theatre in such mindblowing ways, in our new space at WaterFire Arts Center and with the incredibly talented cast and creative team that we've assembled - feels like a gift. We couldn't be more excited to bring this story of love, redemption, and hope to life, and we can't wait to share it with our audiences."

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. For tickets and more information about the production and Wilbury Theatre Group, visit https://www.thewilburygroup.org/natasha-pierre-and-the-great-comet-of-1812.html