Head Trick Theatre to Present U.S. Premiere of MRS. DALLOWAY

Below the surface of a single day in the life of Clarissa Dalloway lie all the choices that made her the person that she is. In Hal Coase's adaptation of Virginia Woolf's celebrated novel, time is fluid, and memories and thoughts have as much life as present action, as Clarissa's story intertwines in strange ways with the story of Septimus Warren Smith, a shellshocked veteran of the First World War. Dive in.



"We're thrilled to be presenting the U.S. premiere of MRS. DALLOWAY," says artistic director Rebecca Maxfield. "Hal Coase's adaptation really captures the spirit of Woolf's book, but at the same time it's incredibly theatrical." MRS. DALLOWAY continues Head Trick's 2019-2020 season, "In War With Time," a season on an epic and an intimate scale about the span of a life and the moments and choices that shape it.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Head Trick Theatre presents

MRS. DALLOWAY

by Virginia Woolf

adapted by Hal Coase



directed by Rebecca Maxfield



WITH:

Rebecca Cunha Christie

Shawn Fennell

Becky Minard

Jeffrey Ouellette

Lee Rush



Friday November 8th, 8:00pm

Saturday November 9th, 2:00pm

Saturday November 9th, 8:00pm

Sunday November 10th, 2:00pm



Thursday November 14th, 8:00pm*

Friday November 15th, 8:00pm

Saturday November 16th, 2:00pm

Saturday November 16th, 8:00pm

Sunday November 17th, 2:00pm



AS220 Black Box | 95 Empire St. | Providence, RI 02903

Tickets $20 (* Thursday Pay-What-You-Can)

Online pre-order or door. Free with Brown/RISD student ID.

Content warning: suicide.

Head Trick Theatre is a performing group based in Providence, RI that puts on innovative productions of classic plays with a focus on the importance of liveness. Recent productions in residence at AS220 include Queen Margaret, Jennifer Dick's saga of Shakespeare's heroic or villainous warrior queen; Goblin Market, Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon's otherworldly musical of memory and sisterhood adapted from the Christina Rossetti poem; and Watch on the Rhine, Lillian Hellman's thriller exhorting Americans to stand up against rising fascism. Upcoming: The Lucky Chance (Spring 2020).

For more information, visit http://www.headtricktheatre.org.





