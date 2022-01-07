FirstWorks And WaterFire Join Forces To Celebrate New Work By Daniel Bernard Roumain

FirstWorks, a Rhode Island non-profit dedicated to building community through world-class arts, announced a new date for "The Telling," an extraordinary multimedia performance by renowned composer, violinist and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), originally scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022 at WaterFire Arts Center. The live performance, which will feature over a dozen creative collaborators, is rescheduled to Thursday, September 29, 2022. The producers have prioritized the health of audience members and artists during the current high community transmission of COVID-19 while affirming the healing power of the arts. A message from Roumain has been released alongside the new date announcement.

The celebration of Roumain's artistic vision begins with a video exhibition titled "The Seeing," on view at the WaterFire Arts Center Visitor's Center Gallery from Wednesday, January 12 through Sunday, February 6, 2022. Produced through a creative partnership between FirstWorks and WaterFire Providence, the exhibition will feature six film works scored by Roumain and will be open to the public during the Center's regular business hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Thursday evenings until 9:00 p.m.

Roumain will be present to greet attendees during "The Seeing" exhibition's opening reception taking place on Thursday, January 20, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. He will lead a half-hour Town Hall conversation which will be livestreamed on FirstWorks' Facebook page from 7:30-8:00 p.m.

"The Seeing" is a collection of six films that are all related to our willingness to hear, understand, and love one another. The exhibition explores the question: "Can we see each other?" and includes the following film works:

"THEY STILL WANT TO KILL US"

Composed and performed by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR); Mezzo-soprano: J'Nai Bridges; Directed and edited by Yoram Savion; Director of photography: Sam Wolff; Produced by Sozo.

"I HAVE NOTHING TO DO EXCEPT LOVE"

Composed by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR); Libretto, vocals, and piano by Minna Choi; Directed, edited, and libretto by Dana Greenfield; with words from Simone Roumain; Cinematography by Sam Wolff; Dance and choreography by Sarah Bolander; Project management by Sozo Artists. Commissioned, developed, and produced by PROTOTYPE: Opera | Theatre | Now.

"ABOUT FACE"

Spoken word poetry by Marc Bamuthi Joseph; Score by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR); Performed and choreographed by Drew Dollaz; Directed, filmed and edited by Yoram Savion; Produced by Rika Iino and Melissa Higgins | Sozo.

"FEAR"



Directed by Yoram Savion; Spoken word poetry by Marc Bamuthi Joseph; Score by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR); Director of photography: Gabrielle Blackwood; Produced by Rika Iino, Melissa Higgins and Yoram Savion | Sozo.

"REQUIEM, FOR THE LIVING, IN COLOR"

Score by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR); Film by Steer (Steerforward.com); Produced by FirstWorks, premiered at PVDFest 2020.

"OUR COUNTRY"

Score by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR); Performed and Choreographed by Drew Dollaz; Film by Steer (Steerforward.com); Cinematography by Sam Wolff; Produced by FirstWorks.



The rescheduled debut of "The Telling", a new collection of Romain's original compositions, will launch FirstWorks' 2022-23 season on September 29, 2022. The performance will transform the majestic main hall of WaterFire Arts Center with instrumental solos, dance and chamber music - each exploring the question: how can we, the living, honor the lost? In "The Telling," artists will reflect upon and respond to the forces of crisis and communion in our lives, with performance stories of anger, anguish, and enduring hope.

"FirstWorks has a long creative relationship with Daniel Bernard Roumain, one of the most distinguished thought-leaders and artistic voices of our time," said Kathleen Pletcher, executive artistic director of FirstWorks. "Incubating new work with collaborators from across the country will engage our community, students, and audiences with the transformative power of the arts. Daniel is a clarion voice for equity, and at acknowledging and healing racial injustice. Through this date shift, we are adjusting to the circumstances of the current COVID surge and propelling forward, knowing that the arts offer healing and humanity when they are most needed."

Box Office Information

Current ticketholders to "The Telling" may choose to redeem their ticket for the rescheduled performance on September 29, 2022, request a refund, or convert their ticket price into a tax-deductible donation by contacting the FirstWorks Box Office at 401-421-4278.

Health and Safety

Attendees of "The Seeing" opening reception on January 20, 2022 must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Masks are required for all attendees.