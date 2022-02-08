Everyone's Invited To THE PROM At Providence Performing Arts Center, March 8 - 13

Everyone's invited to the national tour of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical, THE PROM, playing the Providence Performing Arts Center from March 8 - 13, 2022! The Providence engagement of THE PROM is part of the Taco/The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.



THE PROM is a musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.



Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $20 - $89; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A - 5P; Saturday, 10A - 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.



Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at 401.574.3162.



BankNewport Family Night at THE PROM is on Wednesday, March 9 at 7P. With the purchase of one regularly priced-ticket, patrons will receive one complimentary ticket of equal value for a child aged 18 or younger. Family Night tickets are available by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and at the Box Office window; Family Night tickets are not available online. Golden Circle seating is excluded. Family Night ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Standard service fees apply. THE PROM is recommended for ages 8+.



Rhode Island sophomores have the opportunity see the Wednesday, March 9th performance of THE PROM for FREE, as part of the theatre's Experience PPAC program. This education initiative is made possible by PPAC's Board of Directors and Staff, who strongly believe in the importance of an arts education. A limited number of tickets are available; each student will receive a total of two tickets - one for the student and one for their accompanying parent/guardian. For more information and to register, visit www.ppacri.org/experience



The hit musical stars Kaden Kearney as "Emma, High School Student, Banned from the Prom," Kalyn West as "Alyssa Greene, Head of Student Council with a Secret," Courtney Balan as "Tony Award Winner Dee Dee Allen," Patrick Wetzel as "Drama Desk Award Winner Barry Glickman," Emily Borromeo as "Angie Dickinson, Broadway Chorine," Bud Weber as "Trent Oliver, Esteemed Julliard Graduate/Cater Waiter," Sinclair Mitchell as "Mr. Hawkins, High School Principal," Ashanti J'Aria as "Mrs. Greene, President of the PTA" and Shavey Brown as "Sheldon Saperstein, Broadway's Press Agent with a Plan."



Rounding out the ensemble are Jordan Alexander, Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Bruce, Olivia Rose Cece, Maurice Dawkins, Jordan De Leon, James Caleb Grice, Megan Grosso, Marie Gutierrez, Chloe Rae Kehm, Braden Allen King, Brandon J. Large, Christopher McCrewell, Adriana Negron, Lexie Plath, Brittany Nicole Williams, Thad Turner Wilson and Josh Zacher.



Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, Mean Girls), THE PROM features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin with scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask (The Book of Mormon), costume design by Tony Award winner Ann Roth (The Book of Mormon) and Matthew Pachtman (The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Diana: The Musical), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Mean Girls), wig and hair design by Josh Marquette (Pretty Woman, Means Girls), make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Mean Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Hello, Dolly!), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls) and casting by The Telsey Office. THE PROM is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.



Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe & Peabody Award winner Ryan Murphy (The Boys In The Band, "American Horror Story") turned THE PROM into a movie event for Netflix starring Meryl Streep (DeeDee), James Corden (Barry), Nicole Kidman (Angie), Keegan-Michael Kay (Principal Tom Hawkins), Andrew Rannells (Trent), Jo Ellen Pellman (Emma), Ariana DeBose (Alyssa), Kerry Washington (Mrs. Greene), Keegan-Michael Key (Principal Hawkins), and Kevin Chamberlin (Sheldon).



Viking Books also recently announced that Saundra Mitchell, author of over twenty books for tweens and teens, has written the young adult novelization of the hit Broadway musical comedy, THE PROM to adapt the new original musical into a reading experience that reflects the energy and humor of the show, and echoes its message of acceptance and inclusion. The book was published on September 10, 2019 with Viking Children's Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers.





THE PROM made its world premiere at The Alliance Theatre, Atlanta, GA, Susan V. Booth, Artistic Director, in 2016, and played its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway on August 11, 2019 after playing 23 previews and 310 regular performances.



For more information visit ThePromMusical.com.