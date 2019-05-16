Demetri Martin's Wandering Mind Tour Stops At The VETS In Providence

Comedian, actor, writer Demetri Martin will bring his Wandering Mind Tour to The VETS in Providence on Sunday, November 10 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale tomorrow. Visit TheVetsRI.com for info.



Demetri Martin is a standup comedian, artist, writer, and director. He began doing standup comedy in New York City, where he worked as a staff writer for Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Demetri then became a regular performer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.



Demetri won the Perrier Award at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh for his one-man show, If I. At the Melbourne International Comedy festival, his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's Barry Award. Demetri has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker.



Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine. He recently wrote and directed his first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for best narrative American feature film.



Tickets are $42.50 - $32.50 and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com, by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787), or in person at The VETS/PPAC Box Office located at 220 Weybosset St. Box Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm; Saturday 10am - 2pm. Summer hours will take effect June 10 and will vary. Visit TheVetsRI.com/box-office for more info. A limited number of VIP tickets are available.



Demetri Martin's Wandering Mind Tour is presented by The VETS in partnership with RI Comedy Connection.





