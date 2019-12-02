December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Rhode Island Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:
Clay Roberts - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 33%
Jude Sandy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
Jason Loete - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 15%
Jonah King - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
Kyle Buonfiglio - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 16%
Kevin Broccoli - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Stephen Thorne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
Stephen Berenson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 23%
Thom Warren - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 15%
Marc Cesana - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 21%
Nick Gallo - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 21%
Christopher Margadonna - ALL SHOOK UP - The Community Players 16%
Scott Aiello - THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 28%
Joe Wilson jr. - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 28%
Anthony Goes - TRUE WEST - The Gamm Theatre 22%
Mike Daniels - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 23%
Teddy Lytle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 23%
Rudy Ru - MOTHERF-ER WITH THE HAT - Epic Theatre Company 10%
Stephen Berenson - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 38%
Kai Tshikosi - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 29%
Kevin Broccoli - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 23%
Dan Perkins - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 15%
Dan Boyle - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 10%
Rebecca Gibel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 31%
Allsun O'Malley - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 13%
Samantha Lima - FREAKY FRIDAY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Sophia Ross - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Justina Mabray - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 13%
Rachael Warren - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 47%
SHANNON HARTMAN - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 24%
Katie Claire McGrath - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 17%
Ashley Lopes - GREASE - Stadium Theatre 17%
Lily Ferreira - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%
Allii Fontaine - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 11%
Rebecca Gibel - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 36%
Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 20%
Julia Atwood - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 18%
Madison Weinhoffer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 18%
Tammy Brown - HAMLET - Contemporary Theater Company 15%
Betsy Rinaldi - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Epic Theatre Company 11%
Janice Duclos - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 38%
Angela Brazil - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
Kalyne Coleman - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 29%
Anastasia Lafrance - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 20%
Victoria Ezikovich - GIDION’S KNOT - Counter Productions Theatre Company 19%
Karen Gail Kessler - ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 18%
Charlie Sutton - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 62%
Kelli Barclay - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre By The Sea 38%
Brieanna Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 28%
Julia Gillis - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 27%
Kira Hawkridge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 17%
Andy Jean - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 26%
Kara Harmon - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 26%
Bottari and Case - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 25%
Johnny Cagno - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 46%
Victoria Ezikovich - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Academy Players of Rhode Island 20%
Emma Impagliazzo and Trey Hendley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 17%
Tyler Dobrowsky - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 33%
Richard Sabellico - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 25%
Josh Short - FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 23%
Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 20%
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
Kira Hawkridge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 12%
Joe Wilson Jr. & Jude Sandy - BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 51%
Taibi Magar - PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 40%
Taibi Magar - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 9%
Clay Martin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theater Ensemble 18%
Kira Hawkridge and Siobhan LaPorte-Cauley - CREATION X - OUT LOUD Theatre 14%
Catherine Fox - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 12%
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 35%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 22%
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 21%
IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 13%
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 11%
BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 37%
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 36%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 27%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 21%
ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 15%
THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 13%
Dan Scully - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%
Jose Santiago - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 22%
Oona Curley - MACBETH - Trinity Repertory Company 12%
Matt Eisemann & Adam Ramsey - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 25%
Dean Palmer, Jr. - TOMMY - Bristol Theatre Company 17%
Alexander Sprague - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 16%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Trinity Repertory Company 31%
NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 30%
FUN HOME - Wilbury Theatre Group 25%
SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 21%
IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 17%
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OUT LOUD Theatre 13%
THE PRINCE OF PROVIDENCE - Trinity Repertory Company 36%
BLACK ODYSSEY - Trinity Repertory Company 32%
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Trinity Repertory Company 18%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 20%
ALMOST, MAINE - The Community Players 10%
OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - The Players at Barker Playhouse 9%
Danny Erdberg - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 45%
Joanna Lynn Staub - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 28%
Mikaal Suleiman - SONG OF SUMMER - Trinity Repertory Company 22%
Christine Fox/Ted Clement - DADA WOOF PAPA HOT - Epic Theatre Company 25%
Tom Carroll - SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 22%
Jason Karol - THE SECRET GARDEN - Epic Theatre Company 21%
Kyle Dixon - NEWSIES - Theatre by the Sea 52%
Kyle Dixon - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea 25%
Kyle Dixon - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre by the Sea 18%
Johnny Cagno & Donna Cordeau-Tellier - SHREK: THE MUSICAL - Johnston Dance and Performing Arts 30%
Justina Paolucci - IMAGINARY - Academy Players of Rhode Island 15%
Allii Fontaine and Justina Paolucci - GODSPELL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 13%
