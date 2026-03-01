Photos: GHOSTS at The Gamm Theatre

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out production photos for Ghosts, by Henrik Ibsen, adapted and directed by Tony Estrella, running now through March 22 at the Gamm Theatre.

Henrik Ibsen’s haunting masterpiece of moral reckoning lays bare the corrosive power of secrets and the cost of keeping up appearances. In a remote Norwegian town, Helen Alving prepares to dedicate an orphanage in her late husband’s name. But when her son, Oswald, returns home, buried truths start to surface and the ghosts of the past refuse to stay hidden. Hypocrisy, illness, and forbidden love begin to expose the rot beneath respectability and ignite a firestorm of guilt and desire. Bold, unsettling, and decades ahead of its time, Ghosts still hits like a gut punch with one of the most powerful climaxes in all of modern drama.

Ghosts runs now through March 22.

See production photos here!