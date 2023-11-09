Cotuit Center for the Arts and Eventide Theatre Company To Present One Amazing Spring 2024 Season

Cotuit Center for the Arts and Eventide Theatre Company have always stood together, and now they're bringing you double the magic in the upcoming spring season.

Cotuit Center for the Arts and Eventide Theatre Company have always stood together, and now they're bringing you double the magic in the upcoming spring season. Get ready to showcase your talents and join us for auditions on January 7th and 8th, 2024, for two fantastic musical productions.

 

"Pippin"

 

Eventide Theater Company 

Show Dates: April 25 - May 12, 2024 

More Info:Click Here

 

"Legally Blonde"

 

Cotuit Center for the Arts

Show Dates: May 9 - 26, 2024

More Info: https://artsonthecape.org/

 

Audition Information:

 

Sunday, January 7, 2024 

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM 

Eventide Theater Company, 713 Route 6A, Dennis, MA

 

Monday, January 8, 2024

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 

Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Road, Cotuit, MA

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to be a part of Cape Cod's thriving theater scene! Whether you're an actor, singer, dancer, or just a passionate theater enthusiast, these auditions are your chance to shine.

Mark your calendars, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to show us your talent. Join us for a season of unforgettable performances, camaraderie, and the magic of theater!

For more information, audition requirements, and character breakdowns, please visit our websites or contact us directly.

Let's make 2024 an extraordinary year for Cape Cod theater!

Donna Wresinski, Pippin director and artist director of Eventide Theatre Company

Holly Hansen, Legally Blonde director

David Kuehn, Executive Director, Cotuit Center for the Arts




