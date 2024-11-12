Cotuit Center For The Arts Hosts Free Pop-Up Dance Party This Saturday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cotuit Center for the Arts will host a free pop-up dance party this Saturday, November 16 from 7:30 to 10:30 PM.

Step onto the stage—not to watch, but to dance! DJs Steve McVie and Liz Solomon will be spinning crowd-favorite hits all night, so expect a mix that'll keep everyone moving and grooving. Whether you're a dance floor regular or just looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday night, this event is all about letting loose and filling the stage with energy and excitement.

Take breaks between songs at our full cash bar, where you can refresh and recharge before jumping back into the action. Grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready for a night of joy, music, and community.

