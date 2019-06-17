Contemporary Theater Co Preps for Summer Season

Summer is around the corner, and The Contemporary Theater Company is gearing up for a great season. With six shows a week, there's something for everyone!

The summer season kicks off with The Book Club Play by Karen Zacarías, a comedy about, you guessed it, a book club. This little book club is all about structure and substance until new members and a documentary camera shake up their dynamics. They find themselves knocked off their pedestals, reading new books they never expected, and letting loose like never before.

The Book Club Play runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm June 21 - July 27.

August features another comedy, Wonder of the World by David Lindsay-Abaire. A woman, Cass, leaves her husband and sets off on a solo adventure to Niagra Falls and has the time of her life. She meets a wild bunch of characters on her journey where they find themselves on boats, in barrels, and even in helicopters.

Wonder of the World is a wild ride, and one that audiences won't want to miss. The show plays Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm August 2 - 31.

The Contemporary Theater Company's popular outdoor Shakespeare on the Saugatucket series is back on Wednesdays and Sundays at 7 pm with Two Gentlemen of Verona in July and Henry IV, Part 1 in August.

"We expanded the patio this spring, so there's more gardens and more space for audiences and the show," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "It's really transformed the space, and we can't wait to perform out there!"

The theater is also tackling an entirely new project - a serialized improvised soap opera. To Be Continued... An Improvised Soap Operaplays every Thursday at 7:30 pm until August 29.

"Much like a real soap opera, the story builds every week," says Cady. "You can watch these characters over the course of the summer and what happens to them. But every episode stands on its own as well, so you can jump in for any show and have a great time!"

Before the soap opera each night at 6 pm, the theater's patio will host music from local musicians Anamcara, who some may remember as DJ Collin Van Pelt and judge Katrina Fortier from Wakefield Idol. The patio is a great place for viewing the town's Riverfire, and the patio bar will be open, so folks can enjoy music, a drink, and the beautiful Riverfire.

The theater is also embarking on its eighth summer of its weekly late-night improv show, Micetro. Every Friday at 9:30 pm, the theater's improvisers compete for the title of Micetro making up scenes and songs on the spot. The show is always different and always full of laughs.

Summer is always a busy time around South County, so The Contemporary Theater Company is there for when you need a break to just sit and laugh for a few hours.

