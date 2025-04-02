BEATLES ROCK And More Come to Cotuit Center For The Arts This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cotuit Center for the Arts is bursting with creativity this spring with a vibrant lineup of performances, concerts, workshops, and visual arts events. From rhythm and dance to evocative storytelling and musical tributes, Cotuit Center for the Arts invites the community to explore the joy of the arts in all its forms.

THE OFF BEAT TAP COMPANY PRESENTS MOTHER TONGUE

Friday, April 12 at 7:30PM

Step into a rhythmic journey around the globe with Mother Tongue, a brand-new show by the acclaimed Off Beat Tap Company. Conceived by “whimsically inventive” tap dancer Ryan P. Casey, the performance fuses intricate tap choreography with songs by female vocalists in their native languages—including French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Czech, Korean, and more. A joyful celebration of culture, music, and movement, Mother Tongue is a show that speaks to everyone—no translation needed.

BONUS EVENT: Tap Workshop

Saturday, April 13 from 11:00AM–12:00PM

Join Ryan P. Casey and fellow Off Beat dancer Kelly Kaleta for a tap dance workshop on the Main Stage. Open to dancers of all levels. Advance registration recommended.

JARED MCMURRAY IN CONCERT

Saturday, April 13 at 2:00PM

Enjoy a stirring piano performance by accomplished musician Jared McMurray, featuring works by Beethoven, Schubert, Chopin, and Liszt. A student of the Cape Cod Conservatory and a scholarship recipient at the Hartt School of Music, McMurray brings technical mastery and heartfelt interpretation to the stage in this intimate concert setting.

OPENING RECEPTION: YESTERDAY — MEMBER, STUDENT, AND FACULTY EXHIBITION

Saturday, April 19 from 3:00–5:00PM

Celebrate the talent of Cotuit Center for the Arts' vibrant visual arts community at the opening reception for Yesterday, the Center's annual member, student, and faculty exhibition. Newly moved to the spring to welcome broader participation, this year's theme invites artists to reflect on the past, memories, and transformation—creating a poignant visual dialogue with the Center's concurrent Beatles-themed performance. The exhibition will be on view through April 19.

THE FLOOD: A BONUS YEARS STORY

April 24–May 11 | Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00PM, Sundays at 1:30PM

In the Sigel Black Box Theater

Award-winning storyteller Jason Mellin returns with The Flood, the second part of his Bonus Years series. Blending personal narrative with historical reflection, Mellin explores the haunting story of the drowned towns of the Quabbin Reservoir—and what it means to survive when your world is upended. Each performance is uniquely improvised, offering a different experience every night.

BEATLES ROCK: A BOOKEND RETROSPECTIVE

May 1–18 | Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30PM, Sundays at 2:00PM

Take a deep dive into the music of the Fab Four in this one-of-a-kind tribute show. Beatles Rock explores the band's early rock influences and high-energy beginnings, followed by an exploration of their solo careers post-breakup. From Hamburg's raw rock clubs to the iconic sounds of George, Paul, John, and Ringo as solo artists, this immersive show brings a fresh lens to the Beatles legacy, packed with great music and untold stories.

For tickets, registration, and more information on any of the above events, visit cotuit.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669.

