AN OCTOROON to be Presented at The Gamm Theatre

The show runs January 27-February 20.

Dec. 22, 2021  
Judge Peyton is dead and his plantation, Terrebonne, is in financial ruins. Peyton's handsome nephew George arrives as heir apparent and quickly falls in love with Zoe, a beautiful, one-eighth black "octoroon." But the evil overseer, M'Closky, has other plans for both Terrebonne and Zoe.

The show runs January 27-February 20 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Tickets are $49-$69; preview performances (Jan. 27-30) are $35. Discounts for seniors, students, groups and more. Details at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org.

Performance Details:

AN OCTOROON

by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

directed by Joe Wilson, Jr.


