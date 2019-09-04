Women's Theatre Fest Launches 'A Ticket For All' Program

As we enter into our 4th season, Women's Theatre Festival has found a new way to address equity both on and off the stage--through our ticketing practices! We're excited to announce "A Ticket For All" which will allow patrons to select the ticket that's the best fit for them.

The Welcome Ticket, at just $5, allows newcomers and those with budget constraints a chance to see what we're all about. Named for our 2019-20 season, the Wicked Ticket is our general admission standard ticket for $20. For patrons who are able to pay more and share a passion for our mission and values, the We Support Women+ Ticket costs $50 with 100% of the proceeds going to pay the artists' stipends.

Welcoming new patrons and prioritizing paying artists don't have to be at odds--WTF hopes that, by consciously centering the relationship between the ticket buyers and the theatre-makers involved, a deeper conversation can take place between audiences and artists.

Tickets On Sale NOW for Waters Rise: A Ticket For All is happening now with the onset of sales for the first mainstage production of the 2019-20 season, the world premiere production of Waters Rise by Justine Wiesinger.

Directed by Yvette Holder (Sips & Scripts), Waters Rise opens in a world where climate change has taken hold and almost every town in the US is flooded. To make matters worse, there's a mysterious alien invasion and the government is not being all that transparent about things. It's a battle between Suits and Souls as roommates Sarah and Holly must decide how wicked they are willing to be in order to survive.





