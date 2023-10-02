Wendell Tabb's STATE OF URGENCY is Going on Tour

State of Urgency has gained local attention due to its focus on the gun violence epidemic in the United States and other social justice issues.

Oct. 02, 2023

Wendell Tabb's STATE OF URGENCY is Going on Tour

Legendary Hillside High School retired drama director Wendell Tabb announced that his show Wendell Tabb's State of Urgency is going on tour. State of Urgency is a play about a community impacted by gun violence. The show was first produced in 2021 as a call to action in response to gun violence in the City of Durham.

State of Urgency has gained local attention due to its focus on the gun violence epidemic in the United States and other social justice issues. Recently, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt endorsed the play in a new newsletter by encouraging district superintendents across the state of North Carolina to have the play come to their community. During the show's run in Durham, the show has already been sponsored by the Durham Sheriff Department and Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead. Last year, the show was viewed by an estimated 5,000 school aged students in Durham Public Schools. 

Wendell Tabb's State of Urgency will visit towns and cities in North Carolina and also other states throughout the United States.

If you are interested in Wendell Tabb's State of Urgency visiting your town or city, for inquires, please reach out to the show's creator Wendell Tabb at wendell.tabb@gmail.com. He can be reached via phone at (919)-906-0840. His website is Click Here




