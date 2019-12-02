Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience Comes To The Duke Energy Center

Theresa Caputo, from TLC's hit show, Long Island Medium, will be appearing live at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7:30pm. Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 6 at 10am and can be purchased at DukeEnergyCenterRaleigh.com, 1-800-982-2787 charge by phone, and the venue box office. Tickets start at $39.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

"The Experience" brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirit guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close-hands-on experience regardless of seat location. "The experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about witnessing something life-changing" says Theresa Caputo. "It's like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication."

The highly-rated show Long Island Medium follows Theresa's life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference...she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot "turn off" this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which lead to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television show, Theresa has appeared on such programs as "Jay Leno," "Jimmy Fallon," "Steve Harvey," "Live with Kelly and Michael," "Dr. Oz," & "The Today Show."

Theresa's latest book, "Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again", was released in 2017 and debuted on the NY Times Best-Seller List at #3. With her energetic, positive, and encouraging tone, Theresa uses the lessons from Spirit to guide the reader through grief toward a place of solace and healing. Theresa's second book titled "You Can't Make This Stuff Up" was released in September 2014 and debuted at #9 on the NY Times Best Seller List. Her first book titled "There's More to Life Than This" was released in the fall of 2013.

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages. For Theresa, this is not just her job... this is her life. Learn more about Theresa at www.theresacaputo.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You