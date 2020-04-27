Theatre Raleigh Presents The Show and Tell-A-Thon Tuesday, May 5

Theatre Raleigh presents its most ambitious virtual show yet! Don't miss The Show and Tell-a-thon, with an exclusive concert of Daddy Long Legs featuring the cast from our 2018 production, Max Chernin as Jervis (Broadway Credits: Bright Star and Sunday in the Park with George) and Hilary Maiberger as Jerusha (International tour of Beauty and the Beast as Belle).

This is sure to be a concert experience to remember! Daddy Long Legs will be the main event for this virtual experience Tuesday, May 5 at 7:00pm on Theatre Raleigh's Youtube page.

The Show and Tell-a-thon will also spotlight community members who have been affected by the pandemic. Interviews will include conversations with Denise Schumaker, a local costume designer making masks for front line workers, and other voices of our community to talk about the effects of COVID-19 in our area with topics like mental health, self care, and every parents' favorite topic, remote learning.

Daddy Long Legs creatives Megan McGinnis, star of the original production, and Paul Gordon, composer, will also join us to chat about the show! "When I think about how I've gotten through this pandemic, it has been the amazing human stories that have inspired me! So, I wanted to create an event that would celebrate our community, the artists that we love, our volunteers and patrons, and how the artists in our area are giving back!!! And of course, we will include what Theatre Raleigh does best, entertainment!!!" -- Lauren Kennedy Brady, Producing Artistic Director Performances will be on Theatre Raleigh's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrPHqUNhtfRMWQ2Ej8Fxeg

Theatre Raleigh asks that attendees consider giving a $25 donation instead of a ticket fee. Make a donation: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You