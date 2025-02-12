Taylor Tomlinson Brings SAVE ME to Raleigh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson has announced the second leg of her next stand-up tour, “Save Me,” with additional shows across the US this fall and winter, including a stop in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on November 7. This will be some of her most personal material to date, as she dives into deconstructing her faith, exploring her sexuality, and deciding whether or not having children is worth it.

Tomlinson is coming off headlining the seventh highest-grossing comedy tour of 2023, remarkably the only woman to break into the Top 10. She has released three hour-long specials for Netflix: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022), and Have It All (2024), the latter having debuted at #1. Tomlinson is notably the only female late-night host on network television and the youngest by two decades following the outrageously funny debut of After Midnight on CBS, currently airing weekdays at 12:37AM ET/PT.

A rare talent who has garnered mass appeal at a young age, Tomlinson continues to receive praise from fans and critics alike, with Rolling Stone commending her for “conquering comedy” and CNN welcoming “the era of Taylor Tomlinson.” Variety recently honored her with their Creative Impact in Comedy Award, which follows her inclusion in their “10 Comics to Watch” and “Comedy Impact Report.” She has also been inducted into Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME100 Next, in addition to being named one of the “100 Most Powerful Women in Hollywood” by The Hollywood Reporter.

Comments