THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS Comes to Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh presents the final show in its 2019 Summer Series, The Scottsboro Boys. The final collaboration by musical theatre legends, John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) and nominated for twelve Tony Awards, The Scottsboro Boys confronts an infamous event in the history of the American criminal justice system.

In 1931, nine black men were ripped from a train in Alabama and accused of rape by two white women. Hauled to jail without a shred of actual evidence against them, The Scottsboro Boys were rushed through trial procedures, found guilty and sentenced to death. What occurred in the years following the trials was a harrowing tale of bravery and strength in the face of great adversity.

This show will touch every audience member, especially when presented in the intimate setting of The Kennedy Theatre. Haunting and courageous, The Scottsboro Boys grappled tough themes that still affect our society.

The Scottsboro Boys is the real-life story of nine young African American men living in the South in 1931, and the harrowing path of injustice and racism that took 82 years to unravel.

All performances are at the Kennedy Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. After the performances on Sunday, September 8th and the Saturday, September 14th matinee performance, Theatre Raleigh will host a talkback to discuss the show with the show's dramaturge Moses T. Alexander Greene.

Single tickets are $35 for adults and $32.50 for Senior/Student/Military.





