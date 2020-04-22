Sting will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra!

He will perform in a concert at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on December 19. The concert will be conducted by Chelsea Tipton II.

Tickets for the concert will be sold only to subscribers of the symphony's classical Masterworks, Chamber or Pops series. Contact the orchestra to become a subscriber now!

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on August 1 at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com or by calling the symphony box office at 336-335-5456, ext. 224.

Sting is an English musician and actor. He was the principal songwriter, lead singer, and bassist for the new wave rock band the Police from 1977 to 1984, and launched a solo career in 1985.

With the Police, Sting became one of the world's best-selling music artists. Solo and with the Police combined, he has sold over 100 million records.





